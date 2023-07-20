Seven men linked to Hillbrow armed robberies and murders arrested

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

A multidisciplinary team comprising of DPCI TOMS, SAPS National Crime Intelligence, SAPS MDOC CI CIT team and SAPS Gauteng Highway Patrol, among others, has arrested seven suspects and recovered illegal firearms in Orange Grove, Norwood, on Thursday.

According to Colonel Katlego Mogale, the suspects, aged between 18 and 33, are alleged to be linked to a spree of armed robberies and murders that occurred in Hillbrow and the Joburg CBD.

“Information was received of suspects planning to commit a business robbery, prompting the team to tactically be placed statically as they acted on the information. The suspects’ vehicle was picked up driving towards the northern suburbs and was cornered on Louis Botha Avenue in Norwood by the team,” said Mogale.

Upon searching the minibus the suspects were travelling in, the team found five unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the firearms seized is being sought as per Hillbrow case wherein it was robbed from a security guard who the suspects allegedly killed in the process. The group of suspects is also linked to eighteen more cases that occurred in and around Johannesburg.”

The investigation continues.

In a separate incident on Thursday, three suspects, aged between 30 and 38, made a brief appearance before the Olifantshoek Magistrate’s Court today for dealing in drugs.

These suspects were arrested on Wednesday, during an intelligence driven operation comprising of Kuruman based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, K9 Unit and Kuruman Crime Intelligence Gathering.

A search and seizure operation was conducted at an identified house in Skerpdraai, Olifantshoek. During the search, mandrax tablets, 124 grams of dagga, 10 grams of tik and an undisclosed amount of money were seized.

