Gauteng police seize counterfeit goods worth R30 million

Police in Gauteng have seized counterfeit goods worth more than R30 million and arrested more than 690 wanted suspects during high-density operations.

Law enforcement agencies under the command of the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, continued with the crime combatting operations in Johannesburg over the weekend and traced several wanted suspects in Gauteng.

Operations

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the operation started in Johannesburg Central on Thursday and continued in Hillbrow on Saturday “to squeeze the space for criminals.”

“The operations focused mostly on the suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes such as rape, robbery, hijackings, possession of unlicensed firearms, dealing in drugs, and murder. A total of 219 of these suspects were arrested in the Johannesburg District, while 210 were arrested in the Tshwane District.

“Detectives in Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng, and West Rand Districts arrested more than 270 who have been on the run after committing serious and violent crimes,” said Masondo.

Roadblocks

He added that roadblocks including stop-and-searches were also conducted on roads in and around Hillbrow and Braamfontein on Saturday night.

“Several liquor outlets were closed down as they were operating without permits, and owners were arrested for contravening the Liquor Act.”

Masondo said more than 300 suspects were also arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol across the province over the weekend.

Fake goods

He said more than 350 undocumented people were nabbed and later processed by the officials from Department of Home Affairs.

“Police, together with other law enforcement agencies, continued with raiding buildings and shops in the Johannesburg CBD, where counterfeit goods are stored and sold. Counterfeit goods that include clothes, sneakers, and bags worth R30 million were confiscated.”

The arrested suspects are expected to appear at different magistrates courts in due course.

