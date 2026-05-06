Security officers allegedly shoot and run over suspect during CIT attack

The video shows the driver of the vehicle running over the suspect.

A cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, turned fatal on Tuesday when security officers allegedly shot an armed suspect, who was later run over, with the incident caught on video.

Bushbuckridge police are investigating a case of murder and an attempted robbery following a tragic incident that occurred at a shopping complex on Tuesday.

CIT vehicle drove over robbery suspect

A graphic video of the incident has also been circulating on social media, with police urging people not to circulate, forward, or share the footage.

According to police, a CIT vehicle, with two security officers, was parked near a store while the passenger proceeded to the store.

“It is alleged that a male, armed with a sharp object, opened the passenger door and attacked the security officer seated in the driver’s seat,” the Mpumalanga police said.

The South African Police Service (Saps) said it is reported that other security officers realised what was happening, and they fired shots at the alleged attacker, causing him to fall to the ground.

“It is further alleged that the driver of the cash-in-transit vehicle subsequently drove over the man, who was later certified dead at the scene,” Saps said.

The video circulating on social media shows the driver of the vehicle running over the suspect.

Don’t share the video – police

“Police have taken note and have since urged members of the public to refrain from circulating, forwarding, or sharing such footage,” police said.

“This may cause further trauma to the families of those involved and to sensitive members of the public.”

The police are investigating the incident, and the deceased has not yet been formally identified.

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) condemned the incident and any excessive or unlawful use of force in the private security industry.

“While the sector often operates under high-risk conditions, the actions of security officers must always be lawful, reasonable, and proportionate,” PSiRA said.

According to the PSiRA Code of Conduct, security service providers and their employees are required to act in a manner that upholds the law, respects human rights, and avoids unnecessary or excessive force.

PSiRA probe murder and force used

The authority confirmed that it has launched its own investigation into the conduct of the security officers involved in the incident.

The investigation will assess compliance with the Private Security Industry Regulation Act, the Code of Conduct, and applicable operational procedures.

PSiRA said that where wrongdoing is identified, appropriate action will be taken.

The organisation also urged the public not to share the video of the incident, as it may cause further trauma to the affected families and the broader public.