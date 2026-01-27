Table Mountain records multiple arrests linked to burglary and illegal poaching

The arrests stem from the park's close collaboration with law enforcement partners.

The Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) has recorded multiple arrests linked to burglary and illegal poaching activities.

The arrests over the weekend stem from the park’s close collaboration with law enforcement partners.

Arrests

SANParks spokesperson for the Cape region, Lauren Howard Clayton, said in Vredehoek, a planned joint operation involving several stakeholders, including police, led to the arrest of two suspects linked to a series of house burglaries.

“Intelligence indicated the suspects were using mountain routes to access and flee residential areas. During early morning operations on 25 January, both suspects were apprehended in possession of stolen property, with TMNP K9 Leah assisting in one of the apprehensions. Saps has since linked the suspects to multiple burglary cases in the area.”

Illegal diving

In a separate operation at Smitswinkel Bay, officials, including the K9 units, responded to reports of illegal diving activity.

“One suspect was arrested and found in possession of 11 bags of illegal abalone, including 72 whole abalone and approximately 1,150 shucked abalone, along with diving equipment. The suspect was handed over to Simon’s Town Saps, where a case was opened,” Clayton said.

“These successful operations highlight TMNP’s ongoing commitment to protecting communities and preserving marine and terrestrial resources through intelligence-led, multi-agency collaboration.”

Suspicious activity

SANParks has encouraged users to report any suspicious activity, safety concerns, or incidents to law enforcement authorities, including the South African Police Service (Saps), by calling the dedicated emergency number at 086 110 6417 or visiting the nearest police station to open a case.

“Reporting helps law enforcement intervene and reduces crime in parks like Table Mountain National Park,” it said.

Kruger National Park

Meanwhile, SANParks said drier conditions in the north of the country have allowed it to reopen several sections of the Kruger National Park.

Heavy rains drenched the park and surrounding provinces, causing billions in damage and claiming the lives of nearly 40 people in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Safety assessments will continue, and conditions may change, but normality is slowly returning to the vast bush retreat.

