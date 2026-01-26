Improved weather allows for the reopening of these Kruger National Park gates this week

Multiple gates and camps in the north of the Kruger National Park are scheduled for reopening from 26 January.

Drier conditions in the north of the country have allowed for the South African National Parks (SANParks) to reopen several sections of the Kruger National Park.

Heavy rains drenched the park and surrounding provinces, causing billions in damage and claiming the lives of nearly 40 people in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Safety assessments will continue and conditions may change, but normality is slowly returning to the vast bush retreat.

Open gates at Kruger National Park

The Phalaborwa Gate welcomed day and overnight visitors from Monday, with day and overnight visitation permitted through the Phabeni Gate from Tuesday.

Gravel roads remain closed until further notice, however, guests arriving via Skukuza and Pretoriuskop will be able to use the S3 and S4 routes.

Wednesday will see the reopening Bateleur Bush Camp, while the Mopani Rest Camp is scheduled for reopening on Friday.

Additionally, the Satara Rest Camp and N’wanetsi picnic spot are open.

Several shops will also reopen this week, including the Punda Maria store as of Monday, the Shingwedzi and Mopani shops from Wednesday, and the Letaba shop from Friday.

“SANParks thanks all visitors for their cooperation and understanding during this recovery period. Further updates will be communicated as the situation evolves,” stated SANParks spokesperson JP Louw.

These sections closed

Some areas require extra time to recover, with the Pafuri Border Post as well as the Letaba and Shingwedzi Rest Camps remaining inaccessible.

The Biyamiti and Talamati Bush Camps in the Marula region are still closed, with Orpen Gate only accessible to overnight guests, emergency services and essential deliveries.

“SANParks strongly urges visitors not to remove barricades or attempt to access closed roads, as these measures are in place to ensure visitor safety and to allow for continued infrastructure assessment and recovery work.

“Access restrictions will be reviewed as conditions improve and repairs progress. Further updates will be communicated through official SANParks channels,” Louw concluded.

