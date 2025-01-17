Janu-worry tales: Taxi driver hides R3k from boss, claims hijacking

He alleged that he was hijacked while collecting children from a school in Musina.

Police in Musina have arrested a 27-year-old taxi driver for perjury after allegedly opening a false case of hijacking.

Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng, said the taxi driver went to the Musina Police Station and opened a case of car-jacking on Wednesday.

He alleged that he was hijacked while collecting school children from a school in Musina while travelling in a maroon Toyota Tazz.

“He further claimed that he was robbed [of] a cash amount of R3 000 [and] the suspects drove off with his vehicle to an unknown destination. After the case was registered, the Station Commander and his team checked the statement, which was suspicious,” said Thakeng.

“When the complainant was interrogated further, he reportedly told the Saps [South African Police Service] members that he made a false case and that he was actually not hijacked but misused the money that was supposed to be given to his boss.”

The taxi driver then led the police to the place where he allegedly hid the said vehicle in the bushes and locked the key inside.

A perjury case was opened, and the taxi driver was arrested.

“This will send a clear-cut message that police will deal harshly with those who think that they can give false information to deceive police in order to cover for their mischievous conduct. Such false information is a misuse of the state resources that could have been used for a good cause,” provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

“Those involved in such unbecoming conduct will face the full might of the law. We want to set an example with this taxi driver.”

Perjury case against bread company employees

In another incident, three employees from a bread company were arrested after being caught lying about being hijacked in Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape, in March last year.

According to Captain Ursula Roelofse, on the day, the driver of the bread truck reported at Saps Sterkspruit Police Station that he and his two crew members were stopped by five suspects in a white Ford bakkie in Herschel.

“They managed to run away and when they returned, they found the safe and the money missing. They then drove to the police station to report the incident,” said Roelofse.

During the investigation, police searched the truck and found money hidden between the crates of bread.

The trio, aged 29, 38 and 40 years old, allegedly failed to provide a reasonable explanation about the hidden cash.

They were arrested on charges of theft and perjury.