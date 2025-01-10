Mandela’s grandson doesn’t appear in court as co-accused seek bail in hijacking case

A suspect is arrested at the house of former president Nelson Mandela in Houghton, Johannesburg on 8 January 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Nelson Mandela’s grandson was notably absent during the proceedings at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where four of his co-accused appeared.

The five individuals were arrested earlier this week for allegedly kidnapping, robbing, and assaulting an Uber driver.

The arrests followed the recovery of a hijacked white Toyota Corolla at Mandela’s Houghton residence by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).

The car had reportedly been taken along Louis Botha Avenue in Oaklands.

The driver emerged from the incident unharmed.

Initially, the JMPD stated that the suspects, detained at the Norwood police station, would face charges of possession of a hijacked vehicle and an unlicensed firearm.

No-show in court for Mandela’s grandson

During Friday’s court session, the state filed an application to temporarily restrict the media from identifying the four accused.

Mandela’s relative was not in the dock.

“As a result, we ask that the applicants of the media houses that are before yourself not to show faces, name the accused by race or gender until the second appearance of all accused before court,” the state prosecutor stated.

Magistrate JD Herman granted the request to protect the identities of the accused.

The prosecutor informed the court of potential penalties for the kidnapping charges, which could result in sentences of up to 15 years for first-time offenders, 20 years for second offences, and 30 years for third offences if convicted.

The state also requested a postponement to allow time for an identity parade to be conducted as police investigations continue.

However, the defence opposed the delay, urging the court to prioritise bail hearings.

“It would be in violation of their right to apply for bail,” the defence lawyer argued.

The prosecutor countered by highlighting the importance of the identity parade, suggesting it could benefit the accused during their bail applications.

“If the court says it is available on that day with these facts still outstanding, we have no objection. But, however, the ID parade goes either way.

“It may assist the applicants on their bail applications or may assist the state,” the state advocate said.

The magistrate postponed the case to 17 January.

Until then, all accused will remain in custody.

Mandela house

Since the passing of Mandela in 2013, the former statesman’s Houghton home has fallen into neglect.

Last year, renovations to the Mandela house were halted due to a family dispute over the property.

The property has been left without electricity and proper maintenance, with some areas deteriorating significantly.

