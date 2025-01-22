Suspected car thieves killed in Pretoria police van accident

The duo were inside the marked police van when it collided with a private vehicle in Sunnyside.

Two suspects were killed in police van crash in Pretoria on Tuesday. Picture: Vision Tactical.

Gauteng police have opened a case of culpable homicide after two suspects died in a South African Police Service (Saps) van.

It is understood that the duo were inside the marked police van when it collided with a private vehicle in Sunnyside, Pretoria, on Tuesday.

Car crash

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers were transporting three suspects who had just been arrested for theft of a motor vehicle when the police van got involved in an accident with a Hyundai Atos.

“Five police officers who were inside the same police van sustained injuries and were taken to the nearest medical care centre for treatment.

“Two suspects died on the scene, while the third one was transported to the medical care centre for treatment,” said Masondo.

Picture: Vision Tactical

Car jammers

Masondo added that the driver of the private vehicle was not injured.

“The suspects were found in possession of car jammers and different sets of car registration plates. Police have opened a case of culpable homicide.”

Picture: Vision Tactical

Lenasia shooting

Meanwhile, police are searching for two suspects who allegedly shot and killed a 27-year-old man outside the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court.

The man, identified as Ashwin Mouwers, who was a witness in a murder case, was killed on Tuesday.

Mouwers, from Eldorado Park, was expected to testify alongside another witness in connection with a murder committed in the suburb in 2021.

Murder witness

Bystanders who spoke to The Citizen said the gunmen shot the man in what seemed like a scene from a movie.

Mavela Masondo said the witness was shot in an alleged hit.

“The deceased was a witness in an Eldorado Park murder case that was set for trial today [Tuesday]. It is reported that the deceased was standing outside the court when he was accosted by two armed suspects who shot at him, without saying a word. He was declared dead on the scene.”

