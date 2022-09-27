PICS, VIDEO: Taxi stripped, driver murdered within an hour

Citizen Reporter

Indications of a trend where Toyota Quantum taxi drivers are being hijacked on North Coast Road in KwaZulu-Natal are emerging, with the latest incident resulting in a person being killed.

Marshall Security responded to what was initially said to have been a pedestrian vehicle accident, with initial reports indicating a pedestrian had been hit by a taxi in the Avoca area, and fled the scene.

When response officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a taxi driver on the side of North Coast Road. He had been fatally shot.

A spent 9mm cartridge was reportedly found at the scene.

In order to locate the missing Quantum, Tracker SA and Marshall Security’s special operations team travelled to the last known location of the vehicle, a sugar cane field west of the Tongaat area.

The vehicle had been stripped, with car seats, door panels and headlights fund dumped in the field. The rest of the taxi was found roughly 400m away.

According to Tracker’s data, the Quantum was stripped within an hour of the highjacking taking place.

Marshall Security said this was the third incident over the past two months taking place under similar circumstances, with Toyota Quantum taxi drivers being hijacked on North Coast Road.

The suspects involved in the murder and vehicle stripping are still at large.

Greenwood Saps are currently investigating a case of murder and hijacking.

Compiled by Nica Richards.