More than 1,500 suspects arrested in Gauteng over the weekend

Siphumelele Khumalo

The South African Police Service (Saps) apprehended 1,680 people in Gauteng over the weekend for different crimes, including rape, murder, armed robbery and hijackings.

According to a statement issued by Saps, two armed suspects were arrested and found with stolen goods in the West Rand District after they robbed a chain store in Krugersdorp on Saturday, 17 September 2022.

The suspects invaded U-Save Supermarket in Munsieville, Krugersdorp, and got away with cigarettes as well as an undisclosed amount of money.

“The matter was reported to the police officer who was in the vicinity. The officer called for backup and members of Police Highway Patrol and Mogale City joined in a high-speed chase and shootout with the suspects. Two suspects were arrested and two firearms were recovered. Police are searching for one suspect who escaped from the scene,” said Saps.

On the same day, in Johannesburg, authorities received a tip-off about suspects who planned to rob a business. A shootout occurred between police and the armed suspects. Following the shootout, four suspects were arrested and two unlicensed firearms were recovered that contained 15 rounds of ammunition.

“Backup was called from members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department. At approximately 10pm, police noticed a white Toyota Quantum that matched the description circulated, driving in Kensington, Johannesburg.

“As the police were approaching, the suspects started shooting and a shootout ensued. One suspect was fatally shot, one suspect sustained injuries while three other suspects were arrested without injuries.

“The Toyota Quantum that was fitted with false registration plates was impounded as it was used in the commission of a crime.”

Saps also said more suspects were detained in Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng and Tshwane for offences including murder, attempted murder, car hijacking, assault, domestic violence, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of stolen goods, undocumented persons, driving while under the influence of alcohol and fraud.

