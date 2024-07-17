Arrested Limpopo teacher found with drugs, unlicensed gun

The 33-year-old teacher found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and drugs.

A Limpopo man believed to be a teacher was arrested on Tuesday after police responded to a drug-related tip-off.

Officers in the Capricorn District were patrolling hotspots on 16 July when they received information about a VW Polo selling drugs in the Polokwane CBD.

Police intercepted the 33-year-old shortly after 1 pm, finding the man in possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and drugs with an estimated value of R20,000.

Condemnation from authorities

“Such educators who are in drugs cannot be entrusted with the education of our children. We call for the department to take harsh measures and remove such from the system and its payroll,” stated provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

The man was not arrested at a school, but the office of the province’s MEC for Education was contacted for comment, which will be shared when forthcoming.

“Police investigations are continuing. The members of the Limpopo Provincial Flying Squad are continuously strengthening the fight against an alarming increase of illegal drug-related activities across the province,” stated Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The man is due in the Polokwane Magistrates Court this week.

Operation Skoonmaak in Gauteng

Earlier in the week, two men were also arrested for possessing an unlicensed firearm and illegal substances in Gauteng.

The arrests of a 29-year-old and 33-year-old formed part of the province’s Operations Skoonmaak and Teka Hinkwaso in Soweto and Eldorado Park, respectively.

The 29-year-old was arrested in Kliptown after being found with a small firearm with an erased serial number, as well as one round of live ammunition.

In John Scott Ext 8, the older suspect was arrested for being in possession of three mandrax tablets and six live rounds of ammunition.

Cellphone evidence was also recovered from the suspects, which is currently being investigated,” confirmed Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

“We commend our officers for their tireless efforts in keeping our communities safe and removing illegal firearms and drugs from our streets,” she concluded.