Limpopo man arrested for murdering sister’s boyfriend over a cellphone

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for killing his sister's boyfriend, at Silahliwe village, Monsterlus, in Limpopo.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for killing his sister’s boyfriend, at Silahliwe village, Monsterlus, in Limpopo.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps) the pair had a scuffle over a cellphone.

The man, who is facing a murder charge, was arrested on Monday this week.

Fight over cell phone leads to murder

The phone that the brother and boyfriend were allegedly fighting over belonged to the suspect’s sister. It is alleged that the 30-year-old victim wanted to forcefully take his girlfriend’s phone, however, her brother refused.

His refusal “resulted in a physical fight over the cellphone,” said Colonel Maselela Ledwaba.

“During the fight, the deceased hit the suspect with an empty beer bottle on the head and the suspect retaliated and stabbed the 30-year-old victim with a sharp object on the forehead and he fell down and became unconscious,” he added.

The two males were expedited to a local clinic after the fight, and the victim was immediately transferred to the hospital to receive further medical attention.

The deceased was admitted to Polokwane Provincial Hospital for about a week before he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The incident occurred last week Sunday, on 7 July at around 4 am. However, the victim died on Monday, July 15.

“On Monday, 15 July 2024 at about 09:00, police were informed that the 30-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries while admitted to hospital,” said Ledwaba.

Ledwaba said an immediate manhunt of the suspect was then launched and subsequently led to his arrest the same day while he was working at a construction site at Silahliwe village.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Nebo Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

“Police investigations are continuing,” added Ledwaba.

Man who murdered girlfriend arrested

In a separate incident, in the same city, Polokwane in Limpopo, a 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend.

Norman Lawrence Ndukwane, the suspect, appeared in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Ndukwane faces a charge of murder. He is awaiting his formal bail application while remaining in custody. The bail application was set for 21 August.

Ndukwane was arrested for grievously assaulting his girlfriend causing bodily harm, in the early hours of Sunday.

“It is alleged that a dispute between a female victim and her boyfriend escalated at a tavern, prompting the woman to flee. Tragically, the boyfriend pursued her and struck her with a brick along the way,” said Ledwaba.

32-year-old Marima Nhlanhla from Mahonisi village was taken to a local hospital where she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.