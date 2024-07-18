Limpopo ANC approves tainted MECs

ANC Limpopo approves MECs Radzilani, Sibanda-Kekana, and Mahoai, despite accusations of financial misconduct.

The ANC in Limpopo has given the nod of approval to three of its members with accusations of impropriety hanging over their heads to serve as members of premier Phophi Ramathuba’s Cabinet.

These are MEC for social development Florence Radzilani, who is also the province’s ANC deputy chair, agriculture MEC Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana, who doubles up as Limpopo ANC provincial treasurer and former director-general for the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) Kgabo Mahoai.

Chequered history

Mahoai was appointed MEC for treasury, and together with the other two, has a chequered history.

Sibanda-Kekana and Radzilani are both accused of contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act by investing municipal funds at the VBS Mutual Bank.

About 15 councils in Limpopo, North West and Gauteng invested a combined R1.5 billion with the bank.

Radzilani was also accused of soliciting bribes after she helped to invest over R300 million with the collapsed bank.

Fired from Dirco

Mahoai was fired from Dirco after allegations that he had lost R118 million in a wayward land investment deal in New York.

The controversial deal happened during the time he was working as the department’s director-general.

