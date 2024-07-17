Crime-fighting efforts in Tshwane show ‘limited’ impact

Police operations aimed at curbing crime in Tshwane yield limited success despite increased weekend arrests.

While police intensify said their crime-fighting operations with hundreds of arrests every weekend, these don’t always lead to a successful prosecution or a decrease in crime, says an expert.

Tshwane district police spokesperson Johan van Dyk said in response to a noticeable increase in crime in the western corridor of Tshwane, acting district commissioner Samuel Thine had conducted an extensive analysis of crime patterns over time.

Operation in western parts of Tshwane

“To effectively combat and reduce crime, Brigadier Thine initiated a stabilisation operation, which was meticulously planned and executed on Saturday, 13 July, in the western parts of Tshwane. Members of the South African Police Service stationed in Tshwane carried out this operation with precision,” said Van Dyk.

He said Soshanguve police members conducted patrols and stop and search duties.

Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson Rebone Molapo said it was intensifying its crime prevention in all Tshwane regions.

“The TMPD will continue working tirelessly to ensure that Tshwane is safer and better for all,” said Molapo.

Wasn’t as easy as that

Head of the criminology and criminal justice department at the University of Limpopo Witness Maluleke said it wasn’t as easy as that.

“We should understand the administration of the criminal justice system, random arrests do not determine prosecutions. How many recorded cases out of 200/300 arrests a week make it to courts and are successfully proven?” he asked.

