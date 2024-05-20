Mob justice: 3 arrested for burning man who allegedly murdered pregnant 15-year-old

The mob took the man back to his home where they allegedly beat him, poured paraffin over him and burnt him.

The man was allegedly burnt by community members. Picture: iStock

Three people have been arrested after a mob burnt a man suspected to have killed his 15-year-old pregnant girlfriend.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said the man assaulted and killed the woman at his home last month, before wrapping her body in a blanket and leaving the shack.

The woman’s mother grew worried when she did not visit her as usual, and, knowing she was pregnant, went to check on her.

There she made the gruesome discovery of her daughter’s lifeless body.

Members of the community reportedly searched for the boyfriend and found him working around the neighbourhood.

They took him back to his home where they allegedly beat him, poured paraffin, and burnt him.

He was rushed to hospital where he died.

After several weeks of investigations, police arrested three suspects between the ages of 22 and 40 last Friday.

Funani said more arrests are likely to follow.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, called on communities to stop taking the law into their own hands.

Communities must work with the police

Speaking at a briefing on the anniversary of Operation Shanela recently, minister Bheki Cele said communities should help in the fight against crime.

“We are strengthening our relationship with communities. We believe communities should come on board.

“We are trying to be proactive. Yes, react and find those who have committed crimes, but also prevent crimes going forward.”

Watch the police’s Operation Shanela briefing below:

A few weeks earlier he had told community members at the unveiling of a police station in KwaZulu-Natal that all sectors of society should work with police.

“The delivery of police services to communities also forms part of responding to concerns raised by residents during the many ministerial community engagement imbizos held across the country,” added the police service.

“As part of ongoing efforts to enforce community-orientated policing and encourage whole government and whole society approach to fighting crime and preventing violence, the Police Ministry and Saps [are] mobilising all sectors of society including the religious fraternity to play its role in supporting the work of law enforcement.

“We urge the station commander to improve the working relationship between police and community members so that the crime can be zeroed.”