‘Prophet’ gets life for death

Church of Christ pastor was arrested for the murder while trying to flee to Gauteng.

Nearly three years after shooting and killing a 39-year-old Limpopo woman, a self-proclaimed prophet has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

Ngwako Elvis Makgotoka was recently found guilty by the Polokwane High Court of murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and defeating the administration of justice.

“Thabiso Masie from Ramudumo village [in the province] was shot several times after she went to assist a friend who pretended he was stuck on the road after his vehicle experienced mechanical breakdown.

“Upon arrival, the passenger fired several shots at the victim and fled the scene. A passerby assisted the victim, and she was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to the injuries upon arrival,” police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba explained.

The driver later turned state witness.

Pastor of The Church of Christ Makgotoka was arrested two months later in Polokwane while trying to flee to Gauteng.

He was sentenced on Friday to life imprisonment plus 13 years on several charges.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe welcomed the sentencing and said she hoped it would be a deterrent to others.

Another ‘prophet’ nabbed for alleged rape and murder

35-year-old “prophet”, Mothupi Tau Talana was arrested in January for the alleged rape and murder of a Limpopo woman and her daughter.

Teiwa Hellen Malepe had allegedly invited the pastor to her home to perform rituals.

Her younger brother Thabang told The Citizen he heard “excruciating cries of a woman from the house” on the day of the murder.

“When we got there, my sister was in a moribund state. Her body was soaked in a pool of blood. We took her to the nearest healthcare centre for medical help. But, unfortunately, she took her last breath minutes after explaining what had happened.”

“My sister had received some cash from her stockvel payout during the festive season. But she had deposited the money into her daughter, Kgaugelo Michelle Malepe’s, bank account.

“Before my sister took her last breath, she said the prophet had demanded payment before he even begun performing the rituals. When she refused, he allegedly produced a panga and allegedly slit her throat in full view of her daughter and her five-year-old son, Kgotlelelo Malepe.

“And as if that was not enough, he allegedly locked the son in another room and covered his mouth with Sellotape. That was not all. He went on to allegedly rape and stab her in the body and chest before fleeing the scene, believing that he had killed her.

“But little did he know that my sister was still alive,” he said.

Additional reporting by Alex Japho Matlala