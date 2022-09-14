Reitumetse Makwea
‘The fraudster had all my information’ – Identity theft leaves victim in R140k debt

Gauteng, SA’s economic heartbeat, had 62% of total fraud incidents, with incidents recorded in 2022 increasing by 117%.

Identity theft is a fast-growing crime that costs the economy a staggering R1 billion annually, according to experts. The Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) cautioned South Africans on the uptick of impersonation crimes – and one victim, Sandile Mofokeng, learnt this the hard way: it has left him with debt of nearly R140 000. “I went to apply for a cellphone contract at Vodacom in November last year. That’s when I found out I was blacklisted and wanted by the credit bureau for a debt of R139 468,” Mofokeng said. “It was my first year of working; I was...

