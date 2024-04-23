Former Eastern Cape municipality clerk sent to jail for inflating salary

Ntombozuko Mgoqi and her co-accused Nolufefe Mrhwebo cooked the books to give themselves a bigger pay day.

A pair of former municipal workers cooked the books and 11 years later are in prison. Picture: iStock

A former municipal clerk at Ngqushwa Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape has been sentenced to five years in prison after inflating her salary.

The Peddie Regional Court recently found 43-year-old Ntombozuko Mgoqi guilty of fraud and theft. Her co-accused Nolufefe Mrhwebo was sentenced to four years imprisonment in 2016.

Cooking the books for higher pay

It was found that between December 2013 and June 2014, Mgoqi “unlawfully and intentionally colluded with Mrhwebo to manipulate the municipal system to increase their salaries without the employer’s authorisation”.

An internal audit later picked up discrepancies in the pair’s salaries.

The municipality reportedly lost over R200 000 from the unauthorised salary increases.

They were arrested by the Hawks in September 2015 and released on bail.

R29 000 but no services

Last year a manager at Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality in the North West was accused of fraud after a service provider was paid R29 700 but provided no services to the municipality.

“The office of the mayor has learnt of serious financial misconduct through social media and informed the acting municipal manager to investigate the allegation.

“The matter is being handled internally by the office of the accounting officer, who has initiated an investigation as a matter of urgency and a detailed report will be issued in due course,” said municipality spokesperson Dirontsho Sebego.

Moqhaka Local Municipality also under scrutiny

President Cyril Ramaphosa last month authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of serious maladministration at Moqhaka Local Municipality in the Free State.

The unit was tasked with investigating procurement and contracts of armed physical security services in the municipality.

“The SIU will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, or wasteful expenditure incurred by the department or the state. The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by department officials or employees, the applicable suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity which has caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public,” it said.