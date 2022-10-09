Three dead, six injured in Kagiso shooting

Getrude Makhafola

Two men and a woman were killed when suspects wearing balaclavas opened fire near a liquor outlet in Soul City, Kagiso, in the West Rand.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the group had gathered at a house to have drinks on Friday night when the incident happened.

“While they were drinking and enjoying themselves, they were attacked by two balaclava-clad Nguni speaking suspects who shot randomly outside and inside the house.

“It is not yet known how the suspects fled the scene. The motive for the shooting will form part of investigations,” she said in a statement on Saturday.

A woman and two men aged between 45 and 46 were certified dead by paramedics at the scene. The six others who suffered injuries were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The provincial police commissioner in Gauteng has mobilised maximum resources to comb the scene and to investigate the incident.

“The provincial Serious and Violence Crime unit is investigating two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder,” Muridili said.

No arrests have been made.

Alleged illegal mining kingpins arrested in West Rand

On Tuesday, the Hawks raided homes belonging to alleged illegal mining syndicate members. Seven people were arrested in Carletonville and Khutsong townships.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the raids on the residences of alleged illegal mining kingpins were being conducted in collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs and other stakeholders.

The team also seized luxury vehicles, including 14 high-performance cars and a truck belonging to the suspected illegal mining kingpins.

The latest incidents followed the uproar over the scourge of illegal mining that made national headlines in late July, after eight women were gang raped at gunpoint and their film crew robbed while they were shooting a music video at a mine dump in West Village, Krugersdorp.

Angry communities in the West Rand raided homes believed to belong to suspected zama zamas (illegal miners), whom they accused of committing violent crimes in the area.

