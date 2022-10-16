Five men linked to nine murders in Eastern Cape arrested

Kgomotso Phooko

Five men have been arrested in connection with the killing of nine people in three separate shooting incidents that occurred on Thursday in Kwanobuhle and Uitenhage, Eastern Cape.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the three murder scenes are linked.

Eastern Cape mass shootings

In the first incident, it is alleged that at about 11:45 on Thursday, the bodies of four males were found inside a Mazda 323, while another body was found lying behind the vehicle in Mabi Street.

All five victims had sustained gunshot wounds and the sixth victim – who was also shot – was taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Eight people shot dead, one injured in two incidents in Gqeberha

Shortly after discovering the first murder scene, the police responded to another incident in Zolanqini where they found three male bodies.

Two of the bodies were inside a silver VW Polo and the third one was found lying outside the vehicle.

“All had multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. The vehicle was reported stolen in Humansdorp in May 2022,” said Naidu in a statement on Sunday.

72-hour activation plan

Provincial Police Commissioner, General Nomthetheli Mene, activated a 72-hour activation plan in pursuit of the suspects behind the mass shootings.

This resulted in four males being detained on Friday for questioning as persons of interest. The men were later arrested in connection with the mass shootings.

“The males, aged between 26-30 years old were found at a possible hideout in Summerstrand.

“It was further established that on the same day of the murders, another body of a male aged between 18-25 years old was found lying on the side of the road in Rooihoogte near Kwanobuhle.”

Naidu said during the investigation, the police established that a white Toyota Quantum bakkie was suspected to have been involved in the murders.

The said vehicle was traced and spotted driving from Langa location in Uitenhage toward town. Police stopped the car in Van Riebeeck Hoogte and arrested a 34-year-old man and confiscated the Quantum.

Court appearance

The five suspects are expected to appear at the Kwanobuhle Magistrates’ Court on Monday. They are charged with nine cases of murder and one of attempted murder.

Meanwhile, Mene said police will work with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to ensure that all suspects are denied bail.

“The effect of the 72-hour activation plan was felt as the joint multidisciplinary Saps team worked around the clock to ensure the speedy apprehension of the alleged suspects.

“It is however extremely disturbing that lives could be lost in such a cruel and violent manner. We will be collaborating closely with the NPA to make sure that bail is denied as well as to ensure a successful prosecution.”

NOW READ: Pastor shot dead, two others wounded after armed robbers attack Diepsloot church