Three people killed in another tavern shooting

Three people have been shot dead and three others wounded after gunmen stormed a tavern in the Eastern Cape.

The incident occurred on Thursday night, in Bityi at a tavern in the Mqhekezweni Administrative area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the patrons were drinking on the veranda of the establishment around 7pm when three unknown males arrived.

The first person shot dead, aged 26 – who was on the veranda – was approached by the gunmen and shot multiple times. The rest of the patrons were ordered to lie on the floor.

“The suspects then went inside and a further two people, aged 31 and 41, were fatally wounded. Three other people, aged between 23 and 29, also sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical treatment,” Naidu said in a statement on Friday.

Police said the motive for the mass shooting incident was unknown at this stage.

This is the latest mass shooting incident following similar attacks at taverns in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this year.

Murder, attempted murder cases opened

Naidu said detectives were investigating three cases of murder and three of attempted murder.

She said Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, immediately ordered the implementation of the 72-hour activation plan to catch the suspects behind the shootings.

“Anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects is asked to contact Saps Bityi, Detective Captain Mluleki Ngqeleni on 072 730 7381 or Detective Sergeant Bonginkosi Madikazi on 082 442 0585 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or report to the nearest police station.

“All information is confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

