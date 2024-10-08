Torso with missing spine found along KZN roadside

The missing spine has not been located but the discovery mirrors an earlier incident where the corresponding body parts were found.

A macabre discovery was made on Tuesday, days after a similar incident, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

A human torso with its arms still attached was found by pedestrians along a road in Amouti, north of Inanda and Phoenix.

On 4 October, a member of the public found several other body parts scattered throughout a nearby area.

Covered with pink bedsheet

Local private security operation Reaction Unit South Africa was contacted at roughly 7am on 8 October to report the torso’s discovery.

The legless body was found on the grass verge alongside a usually busy road.

“It was partially covered with the cream blanket and pink bedsheet. The remains were in a state of decomposition.

“A closer examination revealed that the spine had been removed from the torso,” reported Reaction Unit SA.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed to The Citizen that a connection between the two discoveries had not been determined as yet.

Head in rubbish dump, severed penis found nearby

A man picking through a rubbish dump reportedly stumbled across a black refuse bag containing body parts early on Friday morning.

Closer scrutiny of the contents revealed a human head and a pair of legs. Both legs had been severed just below the knee.

Reaction Unit SA members were also on the scene and stated that the decapitated head appeared to have sustained multiple other injuries.

A search of the scene found another bag, this one containing legs which had been severed from below the knee to the pelvis.

The morbid discoveries were not over, however, as members of the public directed the attention of responders to a location roughly 500m down the road, where they found a severed penis.

The officers and paramedics who attended the scene have reportedly been offered counselling.