Gruesome discovery: Human head and legs found in KZN dump [VIDEOS]

A KZN man found a human head and legs in a rubbish dump, shocking the Amouti community.

A KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) man who was rummaging for valuables at a rubbish dump was left shocked when he stumbled upon a black refuse bag with a human head and legs.

WARNING: Some details in this story may disturb sensitive readers

The Amouti community in KZN woke up on Friday, 4 October, expecting it to be a normal day; however, this changed when it was announced that a dismembered human head and legs were found in a rubbish dump.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the man was looking for valuables when he stumbled upon the black refuse bag.

Head and legs found in rubbish dump

Inside the bag, he discovered a head and two human legs that were dismembered from below the knees.

The man notified his community about what he found and contacted Rusa’s operation centre for assistance.

Reaction officers were dispatched and arrived at the scene just after 8am, and upon their arrival, members of the community pointed out the heap of rubbish and the refuse bag containing the body parts.

Body camera footage released by Rusa shows the scene cordoned off and an ambulance on the scene.

One officer is seen trying to cut the refuse bag before the Rusa officers said they’d wait for the police to arrive at the scene.

Community members were prevented from obstructing the scene, but one woman can be heard saying, “Wait, are those legs in there? Hawu!”, in isiZulu.

Rusa said the injuries to the decapitated male head indicated that the deceased was allegedly assaulted.

The officers found another refused bag wrapped in a white blood-stained sheet. Following further inspection, two human legs that were dismembered from the knees to the pelvis were found.

Next to the second refuse bag were a pink child’s jacket and a blue baby blanket. Both of the clothing items were soaked in blood.

Dismembered penis found 500m away from dump

In another shocking discovery, while attending to the scene, a female informed the reaction officer that another body part was located about 500 metres away. The officers followed the woman and found a penis on the pathway.

Rusa said the motive and identity of the deceased have not been established.

The officers and paramedics who attended the crime scene have also been offered counselling.