Joshlin Smith: Lombaard falls ill as timelines in testimony are disputed in cross-examination

As defence lawyer Fanie Harmse pressed Lombaard further, conflicting accounts and timelines added new layers of uncertainty to the case.

Cross-examination of a key witness in the high-profile case of the missing Joshlin Smith intensified on Wednesday as the defence tried to poke holes in her evidence.

The then-six-year-old disappeared from her family’s home in Middelpos on 19 February 2024. It was alleged last week that the young girl had been sold to a sangoma for R20 000.

Lourentia (Rens) Lombaard, a friend of Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, finished her evidence-in-chief for the state on Monday morning. She alleged that Smith told her whoever took Joshlin was looking for her eyes and skin.

Her fifth day of testimony continued at the Western Cape Circuit High Court in Saldanha.

Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis’ defence lawyer resumed the cross-examination of Lourentia Lombaard at the Western Cape Circuit High Court in Saldanha during the Joshlin Smith trial on Wednesday. Picture: Gallo Images/Jaco Marais)

Lombaard’s timeline questioned

Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis’ lawyer, Fanie Harmse, resumed his questioning with the events of Sunday, 18 February 2024.

In her evidence-in-chief for the state, Lombaard recalled walking along the rocks to Smith and Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis’ home and seeing a “detective bakkie” on the other side of the canal on Sunday, 18 February 2024.

Harmse introduced a statement by detective Korakile Dondoma, who said he was in Saldanha on Saturday, 17 February, to investigate a case of chicken theft. He also said he parked his bakkie at the car wash around 9am and asked an African man who was washing cars for permission to park it there. However, Lombard persisted that the bakkie was parked on the gravel on the other side of the car wash on 18 February.

Dondoma then walked to Appollis’ “hokkie” (house) and met a coloured man. Dondoma said he was looking for Boeta, and the man replied that he was Boeta. He then told Appollis about the chickens, to which he replied that he knew Ruiters and had worked on his farm.

Dondoma said he was uncertain if it was the person he was looking for and, therefore, requested that the man walk with him to the bakkie “on the main street”. He said he and Boeta then drove to the farm. The detective got out and left Boeta in the bakkie, as he wanted Ruiters to confirm that Boeta was, in fact, the person in the car.

Lourensia (Rens) Lombard testifies during the Joshlin Smith trial. Picture: Gallo Images/Jaco Marais

Detective’s account clashes with Lombaard’s testimony

Dondoma also stated that Ruiters sent him tekkie footprints. After visiting the farm, they drove back to Appollis’ house. On arrival, Appollis showed Dondoma his two pairs of tekkies. According to the detective, nobody else was inside the house.

Harmse told Lombaard that his client and Dondoma said this happened on the 17th. He then asked who else she saw at the house. She replied that it was herself, Boeta, Kelly, Niello, Requin (Kelly’s son), and Joshlin, but she did not see Rachelle (Kelly’s younger daughter).

The detective said two ladies had arrived after he looked for chicken bones and feathers. One was black, the other coloured, and one was carrying a baby. He then asked Appollis which one his wife was, and he pointed to Smith, “who was 100m away”.

Lombaard denied that they were so far away.

Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis and Kelly Smith’s “hokkie” (house) in Saldanha in Saldanha, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Photo album sparks debate over ‘hokkie’s’ layout

Harmse introduced a photo album to show the inside of Appollis’ house. When handed a copy of the photo album, Lombaard confirmed that “Boeta and Kelly” lived there.

Harmse stated that to clarify the house’s layout, it should not be referred to as the “front” and “back” room but rather the “right” and “left” room. Judge Nathan Erasmus requested that Harmse not split hairs, as the court had the pictures to look at.

He referred to Lombaard’s testimony in which she recalled that Smith picked up a rock, stormed inside, and smashed a window, cutting herself near her wrist in the process. She then indicated on the pictures which window she allegedly knocked out.

According to Appollis, he was unaware of a broken window and never saw broken glass, Harmse said. Lombaard replied that she saw Smith going inside with a rock and that her hand bled when she came out. She also said she was close to the front door when this happened.

Lombaard testified that moments later, Smith emerged, this time holding a knife. She charged toward Appollis, threatening to stab him to death. Harmse asked her to mark the picture where Appollis and Niello were standing.

She was then requested to imitate Smith’s gesture, pointing at Appollis with the knife in her right hand, yelling: “Ek steek jou sommer vrek (I shall stab you to death).”

Harmse continued to press Lombaard about where her children were on the morning of 18 February 2024.

She started stammering and asked to correct her statement three times. She eventually said the children were with her the morning and the afternoon when she went to Smith’s house.

Judge Erasmus asked why she had previously mentioned they were with her in the morning. After further questioning, she said the children were not with her in the morning and asked the judge to forgive her for the mistake.

“You told us that they were with you at least four times. We spent the last 45 minutes on this point.” Erasmus said.

The interpreter then told the court that Lombaard was shaking and getting emotional. The court adjourned for a further 10 minutes.

When Judge Erasmus returned, he stated, “I saw the emergency medical services vehicle standing by. The witness is receiving medical treatment. We cannot proceed. The matter will be postponed until tomorrow.”

Erasmus also requested the state to have a witness ready if Lombaard is not able to attend on Thursday.

