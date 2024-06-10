Mutilated body in Burgersfort forces urgent manhunt for suspects

The man's body was found missing parts just less than 24 hours after leaving the house to meet a female acquaintance.

The identity of the deceased has been withheld while police conduct their investigations and the motive is still unclear. Picture Supplied

Limpopo police are searching for an unknown number of suspects after what they described as a “gruesome murder”.

Police were notified by paramedics of the naked, bruised and mutilated body on 8 June.

The body of a male victim was missing some of its body parts when discovered near a filling station in Burgersfort on Saturday afternoon.

The man is reported to have been staying with his nephew, who last saw him the previous afternoon when he apparently left to visit his girlfriend.

The identity of the deceased has been withheld while police conduct their investigations and the motive is still unclear.

“I have ordered a team of investigators to get to the bottom of this brutal and senseless killing. We will work tirelessly to ensure that perpetrators behind this incident are tracked down and apprehended,” stated Limpopo police boss Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe.

Members of the public who may have information about the killing are urged to contact their nearest police station. Alternatively, they may call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS App.

Man killed near Sekgakgapeng village

Elsewhere in the province, police arrested a 39-year-old man after an early morning altercation in Sekgakgapeng village.

The man was allegedly involved in an incident with the victim at about 3.30am on 8 June.

The victim is believed to have entered a rented room which was not his and the altercation ensued. The beaten victim passed out but was resuscitated before he was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“A case of murder is registered and the suspect has been arrested. He is scheduled to appear before the Mogalakwena District Court in due course. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing,” confirmed Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.