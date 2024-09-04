Tshwane police chief tackles key crime issues with new strategy

Major-General Thine targets gender-based violence, firearms, and drug-related crimes in Tshwane. Efforts include a joint plan with metro police for road safety.

Though the statistics for the first quarter of the year suggest a slight decrease in crime in Tshwane, gender-based violence, contact crime, firearms and drugs remain the main issues.

The new district commissioner of Tshwane, Major-General Samuel Thine, is ready to clean up the capital.

“I have 36 years of service. I am happy that I stayed in the SA Police Service [Saps]. It took good care of me and I have trained many people in the process,” he said.

Transformation not easy but worth it – Tshwane police chief

Thine said the transformation process throughout the decades was not easy, but it was worth it.

“We had to make sure we were gender-sensitive and to ensure women were given an opportunity in Saps’ leadership. “That is one change in the police and it is a great achievement,” he said.

“Looking at the statistics for the first quarter of the year, Tshwane is doing very well in terms of reducing crimes such as contact crimes and other community-related crimes and the recovery of firearms.

“We were able to put teams out to prevent crimes or ensure we arrest the targets we have identified,” he said.

Thine said GBV, contact crime, firearms and drugs remained the main issues in Tshwane.

Drug unit doing well in Mamelodi

“Our drug unit is doing well in areas like Mamelodi.

“The hardcore drugs we find from Eersterust to Mamelodi. Just last week we arrested three suspects in possession of mandrax and heroin,” he added.

Thine said other issues included crimes on the national routes and online scams.

“Online crime is prevalent here. We have arrested 187 suspects related to this.”

Thine has also met Tshwane Metro Police Department chief Yolande Faro to join forces to ensure motorists are safe on the national routes.

Arresrs for spiking on roads

“The spiking on the roads – we have a plan in place and have arrested over 30 suspects in connection with crimes on the R80,” he said.

The police were dealing with extortion involving the construction and business mafia.

“But the murders are still a problem, despite a reduced rate. One murder is one too many,” he said.