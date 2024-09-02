Instability looms in Tshwane as ActionSA reviews coalition with DA

ActionSA has accused the DA of managing the city for the middle class in a politically organised way instead of providing services to Tshwane.

The threat of instability in the City of Tshwane is not over despite the temporary withdrawal of the motion of no confidence against mayor Cilliers Brink last week.

This after ActionSA announced it would be reviewing its marriage to the DA-led coalition in the city.

Over the weekend, deputy president of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) Wayne Thring emphasised their position in Tshwane, saying they would not support the motion against Cilliers.

“Since 2021, the ACDP has committed itself to the co-governing agreement with our political party partners in Tshwane which include the DA, IFP, FF Plus and ActionSA. Our position in this regard has not changed,” he said.

But the partnership started to crumble last week when ActionSA said it was reviewing the process to end its marriage with the DA.

ActionSA vs DA in Tshwane

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said ActionSA and its leader, Herman Mashaba, should ask themselves if they put the ANC in charge in Tshwane, would this bring up the value and supply chain for the massive corruption being committed and the reason for the [failed] service delivery in the municipality.

Croucamp said ActionSA had accused the DA of managing the city for the middle class in a politically organised way instead of providing services to Tshwane.

“I do not know if the allegations are true, but I do know that if the ANC takes over Tshwane – as they controlled in Johannesburg – there is no indication that the corruption will stop,” he said.

“The corruption can’t stop and one of the reasons is the control over the executive committee and the pressure the provincial management of Lesufi puts on local government.

“Luthuli House is now trying after the election to break the grip of the provincial executive committees of the ANC on local governments.”

Croucamp said this was successful in many provinces, but not in Gauteng.