Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink ducks 2nd bid to oust him and goes on stronger

City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink vows to serve through Christmas and beyond, undeterred by political instability.

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink says he has learned to weather the storms. Picture: Neil McCartney/The Citizen

City of Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink is ready to serve the city until Christmas and beyond – and he refuses to back down from turning around the metro.

This week, Brink sidestepped the second motion of no confidence attempt from the opposition parties in 17 months.

Brink will serve until Christmas and beyond

“I come to the office every day as if I am going to serve the city until 2031. I want to serve until Christmas and beyond, especially if you see the progress,” he said.

“I was elected on a mandate and will do my best to continue serving the city to land our mandate.

“We have started an incredible recovery process, brought new people into management, taken disciplinary action and slowly are changing the culture and empowering the finances, which are still at major risk,” he said.

Brink said he saw his service as his contribution.

“But in coalitions, especially if you have a small majority, there is no guarantee and you have to manage the process as well as you can.

“We have had many crises before. If you know why you are here, who you are serving and that it’s for a bigger cause, you can weather the storms.

“While others jump around and might lose their heads, you can keep a clear head,” he said.

But the political instability was very damaging to the city.

“The effect of the instability might also cause officials to take their eyes off the ball and undermine the authority of the government,” he said.

“We are determined that it won’t happen. It’s so unnecessary, especially for a city that has experienced so much political instability in the past.

“Being placed under administration during the Covid lockdown had a massive effect on finances.

“We are at the point where we are turning the corner and there are threats to the political leadership without any clear idea of what to put in place of that coalition.”

ALSO READ: Motion to oust Tshwane mayor put on hold – for now

Mayor keeps it together mentally

Brink was keeping it together and determined to protect the progress made.

“Five years ago I would have been a nervous wreck dealing with situations like this,” he said.

“I don’t know if it’s experience or the grace of God that has enabled me to handle a lot of stress.

“You must be able to deal with pressure if you are a leader of a coalition. You have to keep stakeholders happy and manage a fluid situation.

“It’s a bit like weightlifting. The more you lift the weights and rest and get nutrition, the stronger you get and the heavier weights you can lift.

“You have to reflect on your experiences and that allows you to anticipate risks and get stronger.

“I have the benefit of the best mayoral committee that the city has yet had, plus support in my office and that is what keeps me going.”

Brink said he had received many messages of support from communities, community leaders and from churches that pray for him, even if they didn’t vote for him.

“Those messages of support carry me through,” he said.

“I have never had a day where I didn’t want to work. I have had sleepless nights because I was hyped up and wanted to get to the office and deal with the issues.

“Never have I had a crisis we couldn’t deal with.

“There is something like a calling to do something. I don’t mean I am entitled to this position.

“You answer a call until the call is done.

“I feel a strong calling to serve the people of the city and that drives me.”

ALSO READ: Brink slams ActionSA ‘betrayal’ as ANC withdraws motion of no confidence – for now