Torching of Putco buses ‘economic sabotage’ Creecy says

A group of armed suspects ambushed security and torched buses at four depots in Mpumalanga

The Transport Department said Putco’s bus fleet plays a critical role in moving about 200 000 commuters a day. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has condemned the torching of 50 Putco buses at four Mpumalanga depots labelling the act as “economic sabotage.”

On Monday night, a group of armed suspects driving a white Toyota Quantum ambushed security and torched the buses at the KwaNdebele region of the Nkangala District Municipality.

The violent incident left two employees injured – One was shot in the leg and another was struck on the head with a chair.

Critical role

The Transport Department said Putco’s bus fleet plays a critical role in moving about 200 000 commuters a day in Gauteng and Limpopo with its biggest operation being in Mpumalanga.

Creecy said the bus industry plays a vital role in the mobility of the workforce in the country.

The ministers spokesperson Collen Msibi said Creecy has instructed the department to organise an urgent meeting with Natjoints to discuss this matter and develop necessary integrated response.

“The transport ministry fears that interfering with the company’s operations may regrettably have disastrous impact on the commuters in Mpumalanga, who rely on the bus operator to commute to as far as Gauteng on a daily basis.

“It is therefore of utmost importance that the law enforcement agencies take every possible course of action to investigate Monday’s incident and bring the perpetrators to book to face the full might of the law,” Msibi said.

ALSO READ: Mpumalanga police on high alert after arsonists torch more than 50 buses [VIDEOS]

Support

Msibi said the department will also continue to support any effort taken to prevent acts of sabotage on the country’s public transport system.

“The minister and deputy minister (Mkhuleko Hlengwa) wish a speedy recovery to the two employees who were injured in the course of the arson attack and they have also expressed their full support to Putco in this period,” Msibi said.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said they have heightened visibility following the incident.

Mdhluli said no arrests have been made.

ALSO READ: Several Putco buses torched in suspected arson attack in Mpumalanga [VIDEOS]