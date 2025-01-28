Mpumalanga police on high alert after arsonists torch more than 50 buses [VIDEOS]

Putco said the buses were valued at about R150 million.

The Moloto Putco bus depot where approximately 20 buses were torched overnight. In total, 51 buses were torched across four depots. Picture: The Citizen/Michel Bega

Mpumalanga police are on high alert after 51 Putco buses were torched at four depots in the province.

It is understood a group of armed suspects driving a white Toyota Quantum torched the buses at the KwaNdebele region of the Nkangala District Municipality on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said sixteen buses were burnt at KwaMhlanga while 35 were brought to ashes at Siyabuswa (18 in Maphotla and 17 in Thanane).

Watch the video of the torched buses

Heightened visibility

Mdhluli said they have heightened visibility following the incident.

“According to a report, approximately 15 suspects wearing black clothes and balaclavas stormed into a bus depot at Moloto [KwaMhlanga area] and held the employees at gunpoint. The suspects are said to have then shot as well as injured one security guard.

“It was during this period when the 16 buses were burnt. The injured security officer was taken to hospital where he is receiving medical treatment,” Mdhluli said.

Picture: The Citizen/Michel Bega

He said about ten suspects attacked and assaulted a security guard, then torched the 18 buses at Maphotla, in the Siyabuswa area.

“The security guard was also taken to hospital for medical treatment. At Thabana in Siyabuswa, about 10 suspects went to the bus depot, then reportedly torched 17 buses.

“The police, firefighters as well as emergency medical personnel were informed about the incident, and upon arrival cases were opened in relation to this horrific incident. Police are investigating various charges, including malicious damage to properties, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause your grievous bodily harm,” Mdhluli said.

DailySun Putco spokesman Lindokuhle Xulu briefing media a Moloto Bus Depot in Mpumalanga where 16 buses and 1 van were torched on Monday, 27 January 2025 at night. Video by Aaron Dube pic.twitter.com/vZxJOwjinG — Aaron Dube (@AronDube) January 28, 2025

No arrests

Mdhluli said no arrests have been made.

“The motive will form part of the investigation. The police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspects to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via My Saps App”

Acting provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, strongly condemned the incident.

Mkhwanazi indicated that the team will work around the clock to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

Putco operations

Meanwhile, Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said they are adjusting their operations to accommodate passengers.

“Despite the damage, Putco’s buses are continuing to operate in the affected areas under heightened supervision. The company is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in the ongoing investigations,” Xulu said.

