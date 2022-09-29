Two foreign nationals nabbed by Hawks and Interpol

Faizel Patel

Two foreign nationals alleged to be part of a cult known as the “Air Lords” who are said to be rivals of the Black Axe movement have been nabbed for scamming thousands of people online.

The criminals aged 39 and 42 years were handcuffed in an early morning multi-disciplinary joint operation in two locations around Pretoria.

Interpol and Hawks

The operation was led by Interpol assisted by Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation’s 419 Provincial Task Team and Tactical Operations Management Section.

Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the officers recovered a number of items used by the foreign nationals to scam people.

“This arrest is but one of several simultaneous happening currently in other countries tracing the suspects involved in online scams such as romance, investments, Bitcoin, employment and all related Advance Fee fraud.”

Extradition

Mogale said the search and seizure operation by the joint team recovered electronic equipment including laptops and phones, thousands of rands in cash as well as an unlicensed firearm.

“The suspects will be charged, detained and extradited by Interpol. The suspects will be linked to the online scams that are being investigated by the 419 Provincials Task team.”

Mogale said the alleged perpetrators will appear in court soon on charges of conspiracy to wire fraud, access device fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering schemes.

“It relates to Contravention of Prevention of Organised Crime Act with the one suspect will be charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” she added.

Fraud

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old woman has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for defrauding the Midvaal Water Company

Hillary Naidoo appeared in the Klerksdorp Regional Court on Wednesday where the sentence was handed down.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Henry Mamothame said Naidoo manipulated the accounting and payment systems of Midvaal, by transferring money into her bank account by changing the supplier’s bank account numbers.

