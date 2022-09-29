Woman handed lengthy jail term for defrauding Midvaal Water Company

Faizel Patel

A 39-year-old woman has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for defrauding the Midvaal Water Company.

Hillary Naidoo appeared in the Klerksdorp Regional Court on Wednesday where the sentence was handed down.

Two years of Naidoo’s sentence was suspended effectively convicting her to 10 years of direct imprisonment, on 25 charges of fraud.

Fraud

Naidoo defrauded Midvaal Water Company, known as Midvaal an amount of R1,3 million, while employed as the Financial Accountant, heading the finance section.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Henry Mamothame said Naidoo manipulated the accounting and payment systems of Midvaal, by transferring money into her bank account by changing the supplier’s bank account numbers.

“These transactions were done between February and August 2018, under the pretext of paying suppliers of Midvaal. She then recorded these payments in the form of journal entries, as styled refreshments, cellphones, and salaries.”

“The complainant managed to trace that all creditors were paid into one bank account, which belonged to the accused. She pleaded guilty to all charges, however, the state also had solid evidence against her, as all illegal and irregular banking transactions were contained in the docket,” Mamothame said.

Naidoo did not stop

In aggravation of sentence, the state prosecutor argued that Naidoo had an opportunity, to refrain from transgressing further at Midvaal after the first illegal transaction, however she continued with her illegal actions.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari Sekhaolelo, lauded the investigation officer and the prosecutor for ensuring that Naidoo was brought to book for her transgressions at Midvaal.

“We are pleased with the conviction, as it will send a strong message to wannabe offenders”, she said.

Estina Dairy Project

Meanwhile, in another case, African National Congress (ANC) MP and the chairperson of parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Transport, Mosebenzi Zwane, has been released on bail of R10 000.

Zwane, a former minister of mineral resources and energy and MEC in the Free State, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning following his arrest on corruption charges related to the controversial Estina dairy farm project.

