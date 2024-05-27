Two MK party members reportedly shot dead in Ekurhuleni, one suspect nabbed

The police are currently investigating the incident.

Police in Gauteng have arrested a suspect in connection with the deaths of two uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party members.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

It is alleged that the two MK party members were involved in an altercation with members of the African National Congress (ANC) at the Thwala section.

One person died at the scene, while the other was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

A firearm and a knife were recovered at the location of the crime.

The provincial South African Police Service (Saps) are currently investigating the incident.

The Citizen has reached out to MK party and ANC for comment. This article will be updated.