Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Molefe Seeletsa

By Molefe Seeletsa

Digital Journalist

2 minute read

27 May 2024

01:43 pm

Two MK party members reportedly shot dead in Ekurhuleni, one suspect nabbed

The police are currently investigating the incident.

uMkhonto weSizwe party members shot

Picture: iStock

Police in Gauteng have arrested a suspect in connection with the deaths of two uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party members.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

It is alleged that the two MK party members were involved in an altercation with members of the African National Congress (ANC) at the Thwala section.

ALSO READ: MK party’s KZN leader charged with inciting violence

One person died at the scene, while the other was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

A firearm and a knife were recovered at the location of the crime.

The provincial South African Police Service (Saps) are currently investigating the incident.

The Citizen has reached out to MK party and ANC for comment. This article will be updated.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Ekurhuleni South African Police Service (SAPS) uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK )

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community Chat: Should prisoners be allowed to vote?
Elections WATCH: ‘I will die in the ANC’ − Jacob Zuma
Local Soccer Do Kaizer Chiefs actually want to get better?
Business High Court dismisses Tshwane’s bid to review multi-million-rand tender
Elections Elections 2024: Our numbers are rising, bring it on – ANC

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES