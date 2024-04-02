MK Party’s KZN leader charged with inciting violence

The MK Party's leader in KwaZulu-Natal and political candidate previously said there may be violence should court decisions go against them.

A summons has been issued to MK Party leader Visvin Reddy to appear before Chatsworth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.



He faces charges of inciting violence, following his remarks on his party’s battle with the ANC before the Electoral Court.

Reddy, a long-time Jacob Zuma supporter, said when the ANC took the MK Party to court over its registration, civil war may break out if it was not allowed to campaign and be on the ballot paper.

While the court ruled in favour of the MK Party, Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, director of Nelson Mandela University’s Centre for Security, Peace and Conflict Resolution, said the threat was worth taking seriously.

“There has to be some serious threat that if things don’t go the MK’s way then hell will break loose,” the political expert said at the time.

“I think our law enforcement agencies must be on standby because this is a serious matter, but I am confident in the judiciary system.”

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed the summons were issued but told The Citizen that no further details would be provided regarding the matter until Reddy’s first appearance.

Attempts to acquire more information about the serving of the summons by police in KwaZulu-Natal were unsuccessful at the time of publication. Any updates will be published as they occur.

Threats rebuffed

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to Reddy’s threat of violence with a warning that any political party threatening violence ahead of or on the day of the national and provincial election on May 29th will face arrest.

The president said the government has taken note of the threats of “violence, anarchy and civil war.”

I must make it clear that anyone who is threatening any form of unrest will be arrested. pic.twitter.com/M7v1GISVt0 March 7, 2024

“I just want to make it very clear to anyone who is threatening any form of unrest, they will be followed up and they will be arrested. Those are people who belong in jail. Those are people who are the enemies of our democracy,” Ramaphosa cautioned.

“The people of South Africa value this hard-won democracy and they don’t want any form of instability and we’ve always followed the rule of law. When you are dissatisfied with any decision, be it a government decision, the president’s decision and minister’s decision, even a court decision, there are ways in which all those complaints can be followed up,” Ramaphosa said.

The MK was registered on 7 September and launched Soweto on 16 December. The party was named after the former armed wing of the ANC.

Additional reporting by Lunga Simelane and Faizel Patel.