Man arrested for murder of e-hailing driver in Berea [VIDEO]

A graphic video of the shooting went viral after being widely shared on social media platforms.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the murder of an e-hailing driver in Berea, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

Warning the video is of a graphic nature, discretion is advised.

Watch the shooting of an e-hailing driver

This driver got shot and killed just like that 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/EGLoVBwgxs — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) September 26, 2024

The video clip shows a white vehicle parked on the side of the road with two men standing on the outside of the car.

After a few moments, the man on the driver’s side is seen and heard cocking his firearm before the driver steps out of the vehicle and is shot several times.

Arrest

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said a joint operation involving the Tactical Response Unit and the South African Police Services (SAPS) Gauteng Tracking Team led to the arrest of the suspect at Jabulani Hostel in Soweto.

“The suspect was identified based on information received regarding the fatal shooting incident that occurred on Lilly and Olivia Streets in Berea. Acting on this information, the operational team conducted a focused operation at the Jabulani Hostel, where the suspect was believed to be hiding.

“Upon searching the identified room, the suspect was found sleeping and was immediately apprehended. He was positively identified as matching the description obtained from surveillance footage and was still wearing the same clothing as seen at the crime scene,” Fihla said.

Weapon and ammunition

Fihla said officers recovered an unlicensed firearm, a magazine, and 10 live rounds of ammunition from the suspect’s possession.

“The suspect has been detained at Jabulani Saps and is currently facing charges related to the murder of the e-hailing driver. He is due to appear in court soon.

“The JMPD remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors to Johannesburg. We commend the collaborative efforts of the JMPD TRU unit and the SAPS Gauteng Tracking Team in bringing this dangerous individual to justice,” Fihla said.

Additional reporting by Chulumanco Mahamba

