19 Dec 2023

Two Zimbabweans arrested after faking robbery at their business

Two people have been arrested for perjury opening a false business robbery case.

Two arrested for perjury

Opening a false case can land you behind bars.

This warning from police comes after two Zimbabweans, aged 19 and 23, face allegations of perjury.

According to police, the duo opened a business robbery case which was registered at Belfast Police Station on Friday, 15 December 2023. While investigating, police realised something was not adding up. and arrested the two the next day and charged them.

Business robbery or not?

Police said the two suspects opened the case alleging that two armed men stormed into their workplace at a casino in Belfast on Friday and robbed them of cash.

However, the police members who took their statements found that something was not making sense.

The matter was then investigated and police discovered that the two allegedly colluded to give information which was not true.

“It was soon discovered that, in fact, the two allegedly took money from the business for themselves and used it for their benefit then opened a case instead to cover their tracks,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

The two suspects, identified as Margaret Ndlovu (23) and Tladiwa Madzokere (19), both appeared at the Belfast Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing perjury charges. Their case was postponed to Wednesday, 27 December 2023 while they remain in custody.

“We would like to take this opportunity and warn people that whoever takes a chance to open a false case will be dealt with accordingly. The exercise is a waste of state resources which was supposed to be used where it is most needed,” warned the provincial commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela.

