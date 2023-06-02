WATCH: Uber and Bolt e-hailing cabs torched in Soweto

By Faizel Patel

At least three e-hailing cabs belonging to Bolt and Uber have apparently been torched outside Maponya Mall in Soweto.

Photos and videos have emerged on social media showing the Uber and Bolt cars in flames on Thursday night.

Attacks

Police spokeperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said they are investigating a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property following a fight between minibus taxi drivers and few drivers believed to be e-hailers at Maponya Mall.

“It is reported that on the evening of 01 June 2023, the minibus taxi drivers attacked the alleged e-hailing drivers. Three vehicles were torched and the owners were assaulted and one of them shot. All three victims were taken to a local hospital.

“Four more vehicles were also damaged. At this stage the police cannot confirm the identity of the victims and whether they are indeed e-hailing drivers pending an investigation,” Masondo said.

Masondo added that no suspects are arrested as yet.

“The police maintain a presence in that area to ensure stability and safety for the commuters,” he said.

It is believed that people alleged to be taxi drivers attacked Uber and Bolt vehicles outside Maponya Mall in Soweto on Thursday night. Video: Supplied #Soweto #MaponyaMall @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/iH2tUvZeuH— 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) June 2, 2023

Attacks condemned

Meanwhile, Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has condemned the attacks on e-hailing drivers and burning of cars at Maponya Mall in Soweto.

“We would like to strongly condemn these senseless attacks on individuals and damage to vehicles. These acts are unacceptable and must be dealt with harshly. We will not be deterred from building an integrated and modernised public transport system by individuals who use intimidation and violence to put their message across.

We wish those injured a speedy recovery and call on law enforcement officials to work around the clock to apprehend those who were involved in this barbaric attacks. They should face the full might of the law,”Diale-Tlabela said.

