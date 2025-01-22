Justice minister condemns Lenasia court killing — security to be beefed up

The 27-year-old man, identified as Ashwin Mouwers, was shot dead on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has condemned the killing of a witness who was due to testify in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court, saying it is increasing security to protect high-risk court cases.

Mouwers, from Eldorado Park, was expected to testify alongside another witness in connection with a murder committed in the suburb in 2021.

The Justice Department “strongly condemns the heinous and deplorable act perpetrated on a witness who sought to assist the court to find justice”.

Heighten security

Justice Minister Mamoloko Kubayi said the safety of all court users is of the utmost priority.

“The security breach violates the core of court administration system. We expect the courts to be the custodians of justice and a safe place for our citizens. I can confirm that in less than 24 hours, the Department, in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the South African Police Service (SAPS), is implementing enhanced security measures for high-risk cases.

“This includes an integrated security plan and a comprehensive threat and risk assessment to protect witnesses and court officials. These measures will ensure that Lenasia Magistrate’s Court public safety and security is urgently restored,” said Kubayi.

Court proceedings

Kubayi thanked the police for their swift action to avert any further harm to the citizens in the court premises.

“Court operations continue as normal, and arrangements have been made to provide psychological support to affected court staff to address the trauma arising from this incident.”

The Justice department has called on members of the public to assist Saps with any information that could aid the investigation and ultimately lead to a successful prosecution of the gunmen.

“Protecting and strengthening our justice system is a collective responsibility, and together, we must uphold the rule of law and resolve disputes within the framework of the Constitution,” the department said.

Manhunt

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said they are continuing to search for the suspects involved in the killing of the witness.

Masondo said the witness was shot in an alleged hit.

