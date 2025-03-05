Crime

WATCH LIVE: Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial day 3

The much-anticipated trial into the abduction and alleged human-trafficking of Joshlin Smith continues on Tuesday.

The little green-eyed girl with the sunny smile tragically vanished more than a year ago, on 19 February 2024, from the Middelpos informal settlement in Diazville, near Saldanha Bay.

Her mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith; Smith’s boyfriend, Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis; and Steveno van Rhyn were arrested and are facing charges of abduction and trafficking in persons for exploitation.

An extensive search, which has extended as far as the United Kingdom (UK) alongside Interpol, was launched to locate the Diazville Primary pupil who turned seven in October 2024.

Day three is set to hear plea statements and cross-examination of Constable Luzuko Kobese, the state’s second witness.

