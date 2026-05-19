Western Cape government may declare latest severe weather conditions a national disaster

Though good progress has been made, Winde said there is still much work ahead in terms of relief efforts.

The Western Cape Government has provided an update on ongoing disaster response efforts in the province following a series of severe weather events marked by cold and wet conditions ahead of the winter season.

The update comes after disruptive weather conditions affected parts of the country over the past few weeks, prompting sustained monitoring and emergency response operations across affected areas.

Assessing the damage

On Monday, 18 May 2026, MEC Alan Winde, along with several members of his Cabinet and other provincial officials, took part in a briefing on the state of the province following severe weather conditions.

According to Winde, officials conducted an aerial assessment of areas hit hardest by severe weather earlier this month.

The most recent weather event is currently being assessed from aerial surveys following storms, gale-force winds and flooding that swept through parts of the province, damaging homes and infrastructure.

Based on aerial views, the most recent weather event is being assessed as a national disaster, which will also inform the overall assessment of the extent of damage and costs caused by the system.

Impact

Reports indicate that rainfall ranged from 150mm to 200mm in mountainous areas, while wind speeds reached 100km/h to 120km/h in certain regions.

The widespread impact follows multiple cold fronts that swept across the province, bringing heavy rainfall, gale-force winds, river flooding, dam spillover and fallen trees.

The severe weather caused significant disruption across all districts, as local authorities, disaster management teams and emergency services worked around the clock to assess damage, support affected communities and restore critical services where necessary.

Tragedy

Unfortunately, 11 fatalities have been reported since the first weather system struck, with the premier expressing his deep condolences for the lives lost during the severe weather.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the 11 people who died.”

A vote of thanks was given to all disaster management officials, NGOs, national government partners and volunteers for their continuous dedication and hard work.

Affected areas

Areas affected the worst by severe weather conditions are:

Cape Winelands District

West Coast District

City of Cape Town

According to the Western Cape government, progress has been made in recovery and mopping-up operations.

‘There is still a lot of work ahead’

Winde said there has been good progress, but there is still a lot of work ahead in relief efforts.

“All our disaster management teams and other stakeholders are working as hard as they can to reopen all roads, repair damaged infrastructure, and restore critical services,” said Winde.

The province’s dam levels have risen from last week’s recorded 52.46% to 70.59%.

Other operations

Electricity restoration remains a key focus area. Whereafter Winde commended Eskom and local municipalities for their efforts to restore electricity.

“But teams are encountering significant accessibility challenges in some areas, hampering their work,” he added.

While humanitarian relief operations remain ongoing throughout the province, tens of thousands of affected residents continue to receive critical support.

Assistance provided includes food parcels, prepared meals, drinking water, blankets and hygiene essentials, along with accommodation and support for displaced individuals and families. Temporary shelters remain active in several districts.