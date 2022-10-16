Daily news update: Diepsloot church shooting, load shedding, Mabuza on ANC conference, MEC’s VIP protector shoots himself

Citizen Reporter

Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for five armed robbers who stormed into a church in Diepsloot on Friday night and started to shoot randomly at congregants.

The suspects shot dead a pastor and left two congregants wounded.

It is alleged that about 50 congregants were busy worshipping at approximately 23:45, during an overnight service, when five unknown men entered the church and started to shoot randomly.

The police have opened a case of murder, attempted murder and business robbery.

Picture File: Picture: Neil McCartney

A Cape Town police officer shot himself in an apparent suicide attempt outside the VGK Elsies River church during the funeral service of another cop on Saturday morning.

The cop, who is part of Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen’s protection detail, was on duty when he allegedly attempted to end his life.

This happened during the funeral service of the City of Cape Town LEAP officer, Alessandro Heynes.

The cop was rushed to hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Police found 3.6 Kilograms of cocaine with an estimated value of R1.4 million in the suspect’s luggage. Picture: Supplied

A 23-year-old foreign woman was arrested on Saturday at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine worth R1.4 million into the country.

“Intelligence information was gathered about the suspect who boarded a flight from Brazil to South Africa via Doha.

“During the search, police found 3.6 Kilograms of cocaine with an estimated value of R1.4 million,” said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda, in a statement.

The woman was expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court soon on drug trafficking charges.

Picture File: President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and his deputy, David Mabuza, during the ANC’s national executive committee meeting at Saint Georges Hotel, Irene on May 31, 2019 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Laird Forbes

With less than two months left before the ANC elects new leaders at its December national conference, David Mabuza says he is available for nomination to stand for a second term as the governing party’s deputy president.

Mabuza, who faces tough competition for the ANC’s second-in-command position from the likes of Paul Mashatile and Ronald Lamola, says his fate will rest in the hands of the party’s branches.

“I will serve the ANC until I die in whatever capacity, whether I’m in a position.

“The branches of the ANC will decide. If they so wish, they can nominate me to proceed [as the party’s deputy president] and I will accept the nomination,” Mabuza said.

Load shedding has been implemented until further notice. Photo: iStock

Four generating units losing power have forced Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding from 2pm on Saturday.

In a statement, the power utility said breakdowns at two units at Grootvlei and a unit each at Camden and Medupi power stations meant load shedding would continue “until further notice”.

“We currently have 5 244MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 455MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom’s statement read.

On Friday, Eskom said load shedding would be suspended due to lower weekend demand.

Police confiscated one front-end loader, three trucks and six bakkies, loaded with coal, wheelbarrows, pick axes and forks. Photo: Highvelder

217 people were arrested in Ermelo, Mpumalanga during an operation aimed at quelling illegal mining this week.

The operation was led by the Saps Gert Sibande District Office and assisted by the Saps National Intervention Unit, Ermelo police and K9 units, the Saps Air Wing, the Department of Home Affairs and security companies, Highvelder reported.

Of the men arrested, 30 were from Zimbabwe, 92 were from Mozambique, and 11 were from Swaziland.

In addition to illegal mining charges, the foreign nationals also did not have proper documentation to be in South Africa, and are facing additional charges.

