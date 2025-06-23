Two SANDF members arrested for murder of Lieutenant Colonel

One of the SANDF members is also allegedly linked to the 2022 kidnapping of two foreign nationals from a mal in Midrand.

Two South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members have been arrested in connection with the murder of a senior official.

The pair were arrested at separate locations on Sunday night by members of the Johannesburg branch of the Hawks and assisting tactical units.

Both are due in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday and are expected to face charges of murder and kidnapping.

SANDF murder suspects

The suspects, aged 36 and 51, are believed to be linked to the 2023 murder of Lieutenant Colonel Frans Mathipa.

Mathipa was working for the Hawks’ Crime Against the State division when he was shot while driving along the N1 near Hammanskraal on 6 August 2023.

“Following the shooting, Mathipa’s vehicle lost control and veered into a ditch,” confirmed Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Singo.

The suspects were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport and a location in Centurion on Sunday.

One of the suspects is also allegedly tied to a December 2022 kidnapping incident involving two foreign national victims at a mall in Midrand.

“During the operation, police also seized a vehicle belonging to the 36-year-old suspect. It has since been impounded for further forensic investigation,” Singo added.

Stabbing in Mpumalanga

The arrests are the second high-profile incident involving military members this past weekend.

On Saturday, two SANDF soldiers were stabbed to death by a colleague at the Macadamia military base near Komatipoort in Mpumalanga.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident remain the subject of ongoing inquiry, and further details will be communicated once officially verified,” stated SANDF spokesperson Prince Tshabalala.

“We appeal to the public and media to allow the investigative processes to unfold without speculation and to respect the dignity and privacy of the affected families during this difficult time,” he advised.

