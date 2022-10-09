Woman succumbs to injuries after being gang-raped, set alight

Citizen Reporter

The South African Police Services (Saps) said it is looking into the death of a 34-year-old woman who was raped by three men and set alight with paraffin.

Lt Col Sergio Kock from the Kimberley branch said the Galeshewe Family Violence, Child Protection, and the Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit were also brought on board.

As reported by SABC News, eyewitnesses said the 34-year-old woman extinguished the fire and ran to her neighbours for assistance.

The woman was found alive in Lethabo Park, Roodepan on Saturday and rushed to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

Police have launched a manhunt for 3 men who allegedly raped a woman and set her alight with paraffin yesterday and was left in front of a shack in Lethabo Park at Roodepan near Kimberley. She is in a critical condition in hospital. #SABCNews— rhulani baloyi (@rhulani1baloyi) October 9, 2022

Thabo Mothibi, spokesperson for the African National Congress in the Northern Cape, said on Sunday the woman had succumbed to her injuries.

He said: “As investigations by the Galeshewe police continue, information received points to a possible hate crime motive”.

One resident told SABC reporters: “It’s very sad. It’s breaking to think it could happen to my daughter”.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Warrant Officer Lesego Oliphant at 082 495 4605 or Captain Sebata Tsiu at 083 210 3820.

Alternatively, contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send information through the MySAPS App.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla.