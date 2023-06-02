WATCH: Woman shot in apparent hit near Cape Town court

By Faizel Patel

Cape Town police are continuing their search for a man who gunned down a woman in what is believed to be a hit near the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

CCTV footage has been shared on social media of the murder on Thursday last week.

In the video, the woman can be seen walking down the street when she is approached by a man from behind. The man draws his gun and fires two shots at the back of her head before fleeing the scene.

It is believed the woman was attending a court case in which she was a witness, and was followed out of court.

Investigations

Cape Town police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg told The Citizen they are investigating the shooting.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the case this office will not divulge any information regarding the matter. This office can confirm that no arrests had been made. The investigation into the matter continues.”

Earlier, police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “The deceased was walking in the street near the court when she was approached by unknown gunmen who started shooting at her, wounding her fatally.”

She succumbed to her injuries on the scene and was declared dead by medical personnel, Pojie said.

Fire Bheki Cele

Meanwhile, The South African Policing Union (Sapu) has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola over his “inability to fight the high levels of crime” in South Africa.

This comes after the latest crime statistics were released this week. The stats, for the period from January to March 2023, showed that 6 289 people were murdered. This is a 3.4% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Sapu said the stats prove that “crime is out of control”.

“We have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to assess the national commissioner and that has not happened. We are now calling on the president not to politicise or normalise crime because being a victim of crime is a painful experience,” said Sapu spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale.

Additional reporting by Gareth Cotterell

