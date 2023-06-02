Stellenbosch: Billionaire Christo Wiese backs motion against Heunis

By Getrude Makhafola

Voting got underway on Thursday night over the motion to remove Stellenbosch University (SU) convocation head Advocate Jan Heunis after nepotism allegations against Vice-Chancellor Wim de Villiers gripped the institution.

Billionaire businessman and alumni Christo Wiese took to the podium at the extraordinary convocation meeting held at Bloemhof Girls’ High in Stellenbosch.

Speaking in Afrikaans, Wiese told the audience that the motion had nothing to do with De Villiers.

He said the executive committee had no right to go ahead against De Villiers without consulting convocation.

“I will be voting for motion number one [against Heunis] because the executive committee did not follow proper processes and procedures,” he said.

The embattled vice-chancellor’s fight for his academic career will receive a slight reprieve should Heunis be ousted.

Lobbying

The motion against Heunis is also supported by prominent SU academics such as Thuli Madonsela and Jonathan Jansen.

Weeks of lobbying by opposing factions went on for weeks through social media platforms and chat groups.

Hundreds of SU alumni, and current and former staff members gathered at Bloemhof Girls’ High while more than 400 others dialled in online.

Online voting opened last night and is set to close after 24 hours.

My vote is not a secret! Viva University of Stellenbosch viva. Down with racism down, long live transformation long live! We can’t have our university dragged through the mud because “you people” are anti-transformation! #SUConvocation pic.twitter.com/rJAqpGiZmJ— Dimakatso David Mokwena (Phoyisa Bae) (@SelfieRunnerZA) June 1, 2023

‘Sowing divisions’

The motion to remove Heunis and his executive committee, except his deputy Dr Rudy Buys, was brought by Dr Louise Van Rhyn in May.

The second motion was against Buys. Supporters in Van Rhyn’s want him to stay on, while others accuse him of “sowing divisions” among the convocation.

In his address, Buys said all he did was try to build rapport in the convocation that split into two groups following the vice-chancellor’s nepotism accusations.

Heunis is backed by the other convocation section, including Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Leon Schreiber.

His supporters say Heunis has an “unimpeachable” integrity, criticising others for blaming Heunis “while ignoring De Villiers’ actions.”

The embattled convocation president on Thursday denied allegations that he is racist, and even gave remarks about how he gets along with other race groups.

Madonsela urged attendees to not undermine accountability.

“People refuse to be held accountable once they are elected Accountability is succinct and non-negotiable, no one is above the law,” she said.

In April, the council acknowledged Heunis motion calling on the vice-chancellor to resign, but opted to launch a probe before taking any action.

Retired Judge Carole Lewis is heading the investigation.

Voting results are expected to be announced Friday night.

