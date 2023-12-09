‘It’s a very critical situation’- Gold One miners reportedly ‘running out of food’

A large group of miners underground are staging a sit in in order to get Amcu as a recognised union in the Gold One mine in Springs, 8 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Miners at Gold One’s Modder East mine in Springs, east of Johannesburg, are reportedly running out of food, in a situation that had been described as ‘critical’.

More than 400 miners are participating in what is claimed to be a sit-in protest against recent dismissals and a lack of recognition for union Amcu (Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union).

Some of those who have surfaced dismissed claims they were held “hostage”, despite reports of people in balaclavas “rounding up and herding” people to a central area in the mine.

Speaking to eNCA, Gold One Head of Legal Ziyaad Hassam said the situation underground is critical.

“We are sending water underground but we understand they are running out of food. It is a very critical situation.”

Discussions ongoing

The miners did not surface after their shift on Thursday and the mine held discussions with unions and and police on Friday.

Hassam urged those underground to stop the sit-in, return to the surface, and raise their grievances through their union representatives.

He told EWN Amcu had distanced itself from the latest incident.

Weak government a fertile ground for unrest

It is the second such incident at the mine in just over a month.

Speaking after the first “hostage” situation in October, economist Dawie Roodt told The Citizen it was an indication of the collapse of law and order in SA.

“It is happening on all levels and when you have a weak and incompetent government that cannot seem to do anything, someone is going to fill the void. Amcu did, in this case.”

Bakubung mine sit-in ends

Meanwhile, a sit-in at Wesizwe Platinum’s Bakubung Platinum Mine outside Rustenburg ended on Saturday after a meeting between the mine and union National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

Hundreds of miners returned to the surface after protesting retrenchments, benefits, and wages.