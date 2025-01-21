Musa Khawula remains in custody after another postponement, media granted permission to film court proceedings

Khawula's lawyer opposed the filming of the court proceedings, but the Magistrate approved the media's request on Tuesday.

Musa Khawula during his brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 21 January 2025. Picture: @Sli_Masikane/X

The contentious self-proclaimed ‘Pope of pop culture’ Musa Khawula will remain in custody after his lawyer asked for a postponement.

On Tuesday, Khawula’s lawyer, Ofentse Nkgwang, requested another postponement due to unpreparedness.

“The matter was set down for a formal bail application hearing, unfortunately, the defence indicated that they’re not yet in a position to continue with the application today,” averred National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwana, outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Khawula is expected to make his next court appearance on 29 January 2025.

ALSO READ: A history of Musa Khawula’s problematic claims against some of SA’s celebrities

Musa Khawula’s troubles

Mjonondwana also confirmed to the media that Khawula has two other impending cases; one in the Western Cape on a charge of murder and a case of reckless and negligent driving in Fochville, Gauteng.

“On that case of the reckless and negligent driving, he is currently in custody as per [the] warrant of arrest that was issued in Fochville. However, the sentence, Saps [South African Police Service] was able to execute their warrant of arrest before Fochville could do,” said Mjonondwana.

The spokesperson added that despite the pending cases against Khawula, nothing prohibits an accused from applying for bail.

“At the end of the day, the decision lies with the court. The court will make a determination on whether or not he’s a suitable candidate to be released on bail.”

Khawula seemed relaxed walking into court, where he waved at journalists.

The matter was first postponed last week, and Khawula’s formal bail application was to be heard on Tuesday.

The controversial blogger was arrested in Newcastle after a warrant of arrest was issued against him following his assertions about entrepreneur Zee Nxumalo in October last year.

Khawula posted derogatory statements between 10 and 12 October 2024 on his social media platform, which has a substantial following.

In court, the state opposed bail due to the accused’s pending 2022 murder case in the Western Cape and an outstanding warrant of arrest for reckless and negligent driving.

Furthermore, Sergeant Keshi Mabunda’s investigation further revealed that the accused’s profile and physical address still need to be verified to enable the compilation of a comprehensive statement for bail application purposes.

ALSO READ: Sonia Mbele’s son, Donell, appears in court on two counts of rape

Media granted access

The media applied to film the court proceedings, which Khawula’s lawyer was against. However, on Tuesday, the Magistrate granted the media’s application to film proceedings.

Nkgwang had opposed the broadcast of the proceedings, stating: “There is nothing about this case that should attract this media attention. He’s merely a social media blogger.”

Prosecutor Clearance Makhubela insisted that the matter be broadcast so that many people could learn about the severity of the charges that the accused is currently facing.

Khawula is facing charges of crimen injuria, contravention of Section 19 of the Cyber Crimes Act 19 of 2020 and hate speech.

However, photographs will not be allowed to be taken inside court.

The South African National Editor’s Forum (Sanef) said the Magistrates’ Commission has set national guidelines regarding media access to court proceedings.

According to Sanef, should a representative of the media wish to photograph, film or record any judicial proceedings, he/she shall lodge an application in court, subject to prior written notice to the clerk of court or assistant registrar, and where possible, to the parties to the matter.

Such notice should be given at least 24 hours before the commencement of any proceedings. The presiding officer may condone an applicant’s failure to adhere to the 24-hour notice period.

NOW READ: Mbuso Khoza and Joburg Theatre present sixth edition of ‘Isandlwana Lecture — The Musical’