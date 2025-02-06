South Africa

By Marizka Coetzer

6 Feb 2025

Delay in repatriation of SA soldiers’ bodies

South African soldiers killed in the DRC remain unrepatriated as families await news, despite assurances from officials.

Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The bodies of South African soldiers killed in the DRC were expected to be repatriated yesterday, but there were no updates from the army.

A total of 14 soldiers died during the conflict between the DRC forces and the M23 rebels.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Angie Motshekga, her deputy Bantu Holomisa and SANDF generals appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on defence, where they said the remains were to be repatriated yesterday.

Pieter Strydom’s aunt Annetjie Gouws said they were still waiting to hear whether his remains would be repatriated.

Strydom was killed along with 13 other soldiers at the end of January in Sake.

“I am frustrated because they were lying to the families when they said the bodies were on their way back home,” she said.

Strydom’s aunt described him as a soft and friendly person who couldn’t wait to return home to see his family.

