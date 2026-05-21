South Africa contributes $2.5m to Ebola outbreak response

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an outbreak of the disease a public health emergency of international concern.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has hailed South Africa’s US$2.5 million (R41.2 million) pledge to the Africa Epidemics Fund as a decisive show of continental solidarity, bolstering the fight against Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

The Bundibugyo strain was reported in the Ituri Province of the DRC and in Kampala, Uganda, following laboratory confirmation.

Outbreak

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an outbreak of the disease a public health emergency of international concern, with hundreds of cases reported.

WHO experts said investigations were underway into the origins of the outbreak, which was declared in eastern DRC, but there was suspicion that the contagious haemorrhagic fever had been spreading under the radar for some time.

SA efforts

The CDC welcomed South Africa’s efforts in the fight against Ebola.

“Africa CDC expresses its sincere appreciation to the people and Government of South Africa, and to H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa, African Union Champion on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, for this timely demonstration of leadership, solidarity and commitment to Africa’s collective health security.

“At a time when the continent faces increasing public health threats with significant risks of cross-border transmission, South Africa’s contribution sends a strong and reassuring message that Africa stands united in protecting the lives and well-being of its people, a pathway for Africa’s health security and sovereignty,” the body said.

Pledge

South Africa’s pledge will support:

Strengthening critical response operations, including continental coordination,

Surveillance, laboratory systems, rapid response deployment,

Infection prevention and control, cross-border preparedness, and support for affected communities.

“South Africa’s leadership reflects the growing importance of African-led financing mechanisms and reinforces the vision of a more resilient, self-reliant and health-secure continent,” the Africa CDC said.

“It is a practical demonstration of African solidarity in action and a reflection of the continent’s collective responsibility to respond rapidly and decisively to public health emergencies.”

AU

The body has called on all African Union (AU) member states, donor countries, development partners, philanthropic institutions, and the private sector to follow Pretoria’s example by contributing to the Africa Epidemics Fund and supporting ongoing response efforts.

“The current outbreak demands urgent, coordinated and adequately financed action to contain transmission, save lives and prevent wider regional escalation.”

Africa CDC said it remains fully committed to working closely with affected member states, the AU Commission, regional economic communities, and global partners to ensure “a rapid, effective and Africa-led response.”