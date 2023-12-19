Democracy ‘is losing the battle’ – Sweden’s ambassador to SA

In a world riddled with wars and conflicts, growing authoritarianism is gaining momentum, undermining established democracies, according to a veteran diplomat. Reflecting on the state of global geopolitics and international relations in an interview to mark the annual Lucia cultural celebration in December, Sweden’s ambassador to South Africa, Hakan Juholt, said democratic countries are “getting fewer in the face of the rise in autocracy”. Celebrated by Swedes on 13 December with candle-carrying and singing young women in white, Lucia is regarded as “the country’s bearer of light during winter and integral to the Swedish culture”. ALSO READ: Mandela 10-year death…

In a world riddled with wars and conflicts, growing authoritarianism is gaining momentum, undermining established democracies, according to a veteran diplomat.

Reflecting on the state of global geopolitics and international relations in an interview to mark the annual Lucia cultural celebration in December, Sweden’s ambassador to South Africa, Hakan Juholt, said democratic countries are “getting fewer in the face of the rise in autocracy”.

Celebrated by Swedes on 13 December with candle-carrying and singing young women in white, Lucia is regarded as “the country’s bearer of light during winter and integral to the Swedish culture”.

ALSO READ: Mandela 10-year death anniversary: SA’s ‘moral compass’ vs quality of country’s democracy

Juholt, who served in the government of assassinated Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme – one of Sweden’s most influential 20th-century politicians – said democracy is “losing the battle in many countries”.

“Freedom of the media, speech, association and the power to elect leaders of your choice are fundamental rights. But most people in the world today are denied those rights and our voices are quiet.

“If you are denied your freedom, then I cannot enjoy my freedom. We share freedom, enjoy it together or lose it together.

ALSO READ: ‘Mandela is Dead’: Come and whisper new thoughts of freedom in an enamel cup

“Compassion is what we can learn from Lucia. Lucia says we need each other – we are brothers and sisters and need to support and strengthen each other.

“Lucia brings a message that we are the ones to carry the torch, the light to someone living in darkness,” said Juholt.

He said his heart was “bleeding whenever I watch the news on television”. “Innocent people and children are being killed. Children have a right to grow up, go to school, get married one day and have a family.

“They are now being killed in global conflicts. World powers are usurping the right to determine children’s future or denying them that right. That cannot be accepted.”

ALSO READ: Renaming South Africa: What would heroes say?

Referring to the wars in Ukraine, the Middle East and in Africa, Juholt said ceasefires “must be implemented immediately and outstanding issues resolved later”.

“That power of language political leaders are using can never be accepted. As we celebrate 30 years of democracy in South Africa, we should be mindful that all over the world democracy is in decline.

“We are losing the battle. Authoritarianism is gaining ground due to some democracies having failed,” he said.

On the Middle East crisis, Juholt said lessons should be drawn from the Sweden-Denmark experience.

“Two neighbouring countries – Sweden and Denmark – were at war for 300 years. Every single day we did our best to kill each other. But today we are the best neighbours in the world.

ALSO READ: Sweden convicts man over 2020 Koran burning, a first

“We underwent a process of integration, realising that we needed each other. The Nordic countries were among the poorest in the world 100 years ago and we became the richest because of our neighbours.

“Sweden would not be a prosperous country if we did not have good neighbours, with Finland, Norway and Denmark having deepened friendly relations.

“We realised that we can grow stronger and prosperous trading together, instead of fighting.

“We removed all passport controls, making it easier to freely cross the borders in between countries.

ALSO READ: UN rights council condemns Koran burnings despite splits

“You can live in Denmark and work in Sweden – travelling overnight. Integration is the answer to why we prospered so much after stopping fighting.

“We realised that there is more in being best than worst neighbours. The same should apply to Ukraine and Russia, to Israel and Palestine.”

On relations with South Africa, Juholt said: “We collaborate in areas of research and science. We have a special relationship with Fort Hare University.

“We are very close to SA due to our history, with every Swede knowing someone here, closer than some European countries. We collaborate on different projects: democracy, skills development, trade and investment.”